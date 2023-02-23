PS VR2 games: Everything that you can play today

Your PS VR2 just arrived, and maybe you purchased the bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain, but what if you didn't? What games are there to play on the PS VR2, especially if there's no backwards compatibility?
Oh look, here's a very convenient list of all of the games available on the PlayStation Store for PS VR2.
- 2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR
- After the Fall
- Altair Breaker
- Before Your Eyes
- Cave Digger 2 : Dig Harder
- Cities VR: Enhanced Edition
- Cosmonious High
- Demeo
- Drums Rock
- DYSCHRONIA Chronos Alternate
- Fantavision 202X
- Garden of the Sea
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Job Simulator
- Jurassic World: Aftermath Collection
- Kayak VR Mirage
- Kizuna AI - Touch the Beat!
- LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT
- The Last Clockwinder
- The Light Brigade
- Moss Book 1 & 2
- NFL Pro Era
- No Man's Sky VR
- Pavlov
- Pistol Whip VR
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil Village
- Rez Infinite
- RUNNER
- Song in the Smoke
- Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
- Swordsman VR
- Synth Riders
- The Tale of Onogoro
- Tentacular
- Tetris Effect Connected
- Thumper
- Townsmen VR
- Unplugged - Air Guitar
- Vacation Simulator
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Retribution
- What the Bat?
- Zenith: The Last City
- Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded
Longer list than you were expecting? Yeah me too. But what is actually worth playing on this list? It's not like these games are free, and you did just drop half a grand on a new piece of hardware.
Well, I got in my PS VR2 headset as well, and the first game I bought was Pistol Whip VR. This game was so much fun. You have to dodge a bullet hell while killing your way through rhythm based levels. My legs haven't been this sore in months.
Looking for something a little slow-paced but just as intense? You can't go wrong with Resident Evil Village. I tried it on the hardest difficulty, and I was fumbling around with my guns like a noob before I got the hang of headshoting werewolves without dying.
Then I played After the Fall, which I received a code for thanks to the PR folks working on that, and I discovered that the PS VR2 has a hot mic. Yes, you are live baby, and in this multiplayer game, some random people got to hear me grunt and groan like an old man while I tried to dodge zombie-alien things.
Needless to say, I am sore. These are just a few of the funs games that are currently available for PS VR2. I did get the bundle for Horizon Call of the Mountain, and I am excited to try it out later today.