Prime squared: take 53% off the SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset for Prime Day

At the moment, you can pick up the excellent SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset for just $47 on Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you a whopping $53 in the process. For less than 50 bucks, this wired headset delivers booming, bright audio for gaming and music; it comes with comfortable leatherette ear cups and a solid noise-cancelling microphone in a sleek design. Decibel-for-decibel, it's one of the best gaming headsets you can buy today.

If you want a premium wired gaming headset that’s not going to break the bank, the SteelSeries Arctis Prime is a great choice. It offers immersive sound, hours-long comfort (once you break them in) and a premium metal design. This is an excellent gaming headset for those who are OK with being plugged in, especially for less than fifty bucks.

When it comes to the best gaming headsets on the market today, the SteelSeries Arctis Prime is our favorite pair of wired cans, and for good reason. This is an excellent pair of headphones for anyone tired of dealing with unreliable battery life and questionable sound quality over Bluetooth. During testing, our reviewer said it's one of the only wired headsets he'd ever recommend to a friend. Not too shabby.

The Arctis Prime is ideal for both music and gaming with a design that will rest comfortably against your noggin for hours on end. This gaming headset produces premium-quality sound from ear to ear, which makes this deal all the more appealing, and a good value to boot. Bonus: since the headset has a retractable microphone, it doesn’t get in the way, even with the included pop filter.

While the SteelSeries Arctis Prime was built primarily for gaming, it produces balanced audio (and enough bass) for an excellent music-listening experience. While listening to Gotye and Kimbra’s “Somebody That I Used To Know,” the percussion was bright and lively. The vocals fell slightly behind the other instruments, but they still sounded clear. When Kimbra went full blast, her vocals were resounding and present. All of the instruments were distinguishable from one another thanks to the generous soundstage.

