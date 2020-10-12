Prime Day starts now: Fire HD 10 hits $79 in early access deal

Prime Day in the US kicks off at midnight PT, however, another round of early access deals for Prime members are already live. Now's your chance to grab the Fire HD 10 for an all-time low price.

From now until October 14, the Fire HD 10 is on sale for just $79.99 for Amazon Prime members. That's $70 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this tablet.

It's one of the best Prime Day tablet deals we've so far.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $70 off, it's an even better value. View Deal

The Amazon Fire HD 10 packs a 10.1-inch 1080p display, 2GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It's one of the best tablets for the money.

In our Fire HD 10 review, we liked its bright, vivid screen and snappy performance. We gave it the Editor's Choice award for its stellar display and snappy performance.

The Fire HD 10 is bright and offers solid viewing angles. In real-world testing, playback was better than we expected for a budget tablet. It produces a max brightness of 403 nits, which is higher than the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus (400 nits) and the Fire HD 8 (307 nits).

Performance-wise, Amazon claims this slate is 30% faster than the previous model, which featured a 1.8-GHz chip and the same 2GB of memory. Battery-wise Our Laptop Mag Battery Test took 13 hours and 45 minutes to drain the Fire HD 10, which is more than 3 hours longer than the 10:26 tablet average.

The Fire HD 10 has Amazon Alexa built-in, so you can play and pause music, get local traffic reports, open apps, and set alarms on the Fire HD 10 using just your voice.

If you're looking for a tablet that looks great and performs well for under $100, now $70 off, the Fire HD 10 is an excellent value.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicks off October 13 and we expect to see tons of deals on today’s best tablets. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day tablet deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on tablets.