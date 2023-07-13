11+ Best Prime Day deals for teachers still available

Amazon's best Prime Day deals for teachers offer early discounts on back-to-school gear. Prime Day 2023 ends at 3 a.m. ET so you still have quite a few more hours to find the right tech for the upcoming semester.

Besides Amazon, several retailers are rolling out back-to-school discounts and sitewide sales this month. What's more, teachers are eligible for direct manufacturer education discounts. For example, the Apple Education Store instantly knocks up to $300 on a new MacBook or iPad and throws in a free Apple gift card valued at up to $150 with your purchase. Students, parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers can also take advantage of this deal.

Although Amazon is currently slashing prices on Apple products for Prime Day, this is one of the best alternative Prime Day MacBook deals you can get.

We live in a time where teachers use mobile tech for everything from creating lesson plans to giving lectures for online courses. Finding everything on your teacher's wish list on a budget doesn't have to be overwhelming.

So if you want to beat the back-to-school rush, shop today's best Prime Day deals for teachers still available below.

Best Prime Day deals for teachers

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $1,199 $959 @ Amazon

Save $240 on the 2023 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and snag it for just $10 shy of lowest price ever. Great for students, teachers and anyone who's looking for a powerful ultrabook. It has 15.6-inch FHD LED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,599 $949 @Amazon

Save $650 on the 2022 LG Gram 16 2-in-1 laptop. This convertible notebook converts from laptop to tablet mode in a cinch. It features 16-inch (2560 x 1600) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD. In our LG Gram 16 review, we praise its long battery life, attractive, lightweight design and ample port selection.

Asus ZenScreen OLED: $349 $249 @Amazon

Save $100 on this Asus ZenScreen OLED portable monitor. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p OLED display with 1ms response time, auto-rotation, and AsusSmart Case. Mini HDMI port and 3 x USB Type-C ports offer easy cable management and setup.

XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 Graphics Tablet: $69 $42 @ Amazon

Save $27on the XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 graphics tablet which lets teachers create and explain interactive content on their screen in real-time. Super-portable, it has a 10 x 6.25-inch work area and is just 0.31 inches thin. It ships with a battery-free stylus and has 8 shortcut keys. The 8192 levels of instant pen pressure sensitivity ensures control an accuracy. This portable online teaching tablet works with Windows, Mac OS X, Android and Chrome OS. It supports ibis Paint X, FlipaClip, Medibang, Autodesk Sketchbook, Zenbrush, Artrage, and more.

Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse: $12 $8 @Amazon

This Amazon Prime Day deal for teachers takes 31% off the Logitech M170. Simply plug the receiver into a USB port on your device to start working in seconds. The small size and smooth cursor control make it great for tight workspaces and busy desks.

Prime Day Teacher Essentials: Computers and accessories

Amazon's back to school sale for Prime Student members offers deals on a range of Prime Day deals for teaches, Save and get free same-day or one-day delivery on select laptops, tablets and accessories like WiFi routers, external storage, USBC hubs, and more.

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,199 @ Applew/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

Students save $100 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 at the Apple Education Store. And for a limited time, get a free $150 Apple gift card with your purchase. The 15-inch MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core chip, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers.

Apple 13" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $999 @ Applew/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

Students and educators save $100 on the MacBook Air M2. And for a limited time, get a free $150 Apple gift card with your purchase. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1600) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers.

Apple 13" MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Apple w/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

Save $250 on the MacBook Air M1 and get a free $150 Apple Gift Card at the Apple Education Store. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1299 $1,199 @ Applew/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

Teachers save $100 on the MacBook Pro M2 and get a free $150 Apple Gift Card at the Apple Education Store. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. it packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,849 @ Apple w/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

The Apple Education Store takes $150 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip for students. Apple's latest pro-grade notebook packs a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple iPad Pro: from $549 @ Applew/ free $100 Apple Gift Card

Teachers and faculty get instant savings at the Apple Education Store. For a limited time, Apple is throwing in a free gift card valued at up to $100. The base model iPad Pro deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage.

Surface Devices: up save up to $600 @ Microsoft Store

Students, parents and teachers save up to $600 on select Microsoft Surface devices. Now is a great time to pick up up a Surface Laptop or versatile Surface Pro tablet for less. Plus, save on accessories like the Surface Type Cover, Surface Pen, Surface Arc Mouse, and more.