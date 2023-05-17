Praise the lords of gaming, Sony has just revealed that it will be holding a new PlayStation showcase at the end of the month, promising over an hour of new content. We're almost certainly expecting to see Spider-Man 2 make an appearance and receive a release date, but what especially excites me is the potential for some surprise drops.

I need to know what Naughty Dog's The Last of Us multiplayer game is going to look like, alongside new projects from Sucker Punch, Insomniac and more. Sony has been suspiciously quiet for quite some time, especially since the company had a killer 2022 with God of War: Ragnarök and Horizon: Forbidden West. Beyond Final Fantasy XVI in 2023, what else can we look forward to? I cannot wait to find out next Wednesday.

PlayStation Showcase 2023: How to watch

The PlayStation Showcase will begin on May 24 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST. You can tune in on both Twitch and YouTube to get the latest updates on what's happening with PlayStation. If you can't make it for whatever reason, we'll be covering the event live as it happens.

See you soon! PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3PhMay 17, 2023 See more

PlayStation has promised a showcase which will last "a bit over an hour" with a focus on PS5 and PS VR2 games currently in development from studios "around the world." What's particularly interesting, is that in the blog post announcement, Sid Shuman specifically uses the word "spellbinding" to describe upcoming games from its third-party studios and indie creators, which makes me wonder if that word choice was an intentional hint towards the type of games we'll be seeing. We can also expect plenty of "new creations from PlayStation Studios," as well.

If you can't make it to the show, Laptop Mag will be covering it live as it happens. Hopefully we'll get plenty of surprises to keep us on our toes: I'm personally hoping Gravity Rush 3 will come out of nowhere (even though Japan Studio is gone).