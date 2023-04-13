Final Fantasy XVI State of Play: Live updates

Final Fantasy XVI is receiving a 20-minute long State of Play today, with us hoping for a deeper dive in how the player can interact with environments and snippets of uninterrupted combat to give us a sense of how it plays in real time.

Final Fantasy XVI launches on June 22, which is a little over two months away. Ever since the game's reveal in 2020, fans have been clamoring for any and all details on the latest from the world of Valisthea. If you happen to be one of those fans, don't miss the State of Play today. And if you can't make it for whatever reason, Laptop Mag will be covering the event live as it happens.

I have plenty of questions that will hopefully be answered today. Is Final Fantasy XVI entirely linear and chapter-based like Final Fantasy VII Remake, or will the game be akin to Final Fantasy XV in its combination of open-world elements and a linear campaign?

Additionally, what does the progression system look like? Most Final Fantasy games feature their own unique systems, with Final Fantasy VII's Materia and FFVIII's ability stealing, so what's going on here to make it stand out? Additionally, how exactly do the primal battles work? Lets see if Square Enix can address these questions over the course of 20 minutes!