Pixel Tablet leak shows off design, storage and estimated battery life — and it's looking up

The Google Pixel Tablet is set to arrive in 2023, but a new leak now teases its real-world design, storage, estimated battery life, and home screen, along with a better look at Google's Charging Speaker Dock.



Spotted by reputable tipster ShrimpApplePro on Twitter (via 9to5Google), the alleged leaked images were shown on Facebook Marketplace and give us a sneak peek at the Pixel Tablet's OS. This includes the home screen, which comes with the same "Feather" wallpaper and look as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Google search bar is placed along the bottom left, with default including Camera, Maps, Chrome, Gmail, Google Play Store, and more.

Interestingly, we also get a snap of the Pixel Tablet's Settings app. This Pixel Tablet model comes with 256GB of storage, but we can also see the new tablet's estimated battery life.



According to the image, the Pixel Tablet has 15 hours and 54 minutes of battery life left at 70%. Compared to the M1 iPad Pro, which is tested to have 10 hours and 48 minutes of battery, the Pixel Tablet looks to have strong battery life. However, this is just an estimate, and real-world use could see different results.



The images also show Google's upcoming Charging Speaker Dock, made specifically for the Pixel Tablet. Unsurprisingly, it looks similar to the base of the Nest Hub Max, with a magnet to dock and undock the tablet. On the rear, there appears to be a slot for the power adapter.

Google has already announced its upcoming Pixel Tablet and shown off how it looks, but this model comes in a black variant, which adds another color to the usual white model Google has already shown off.



As Google states, the Pixel Tablet "is designed with premium materials and finishes, as well as smooth, rounded corners." You can also expect Material You for personalization, along with the Tensor G2 chip, which offers advanced image processing and machine learning.



The Google Pixel Tablet is expected to arrive in 2023, although we have yet to see a precise release date. If the leak is anything to go by, we should see the Pixel Tablet launch soon. In the meantime, check out the best tablets you can grab right now.