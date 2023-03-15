Apple iPad deal knocks $80 off the 9th gen tablet — just $249

The 9th generation Apple iPad is still one of the best iPads around — despite being replaced by the iPad 10. Right now, you can buy this Apple iPad for just $249 (opens in new tab) at Target. It normally retails for $329, so that's $80 off and an all-time low price for the 2021 iPad.

Out of all the iPad deals we've tracked all season, this is one of the best.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $249 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple's 9th generation iPad is the best tablet for most people. This particular iPad on sale packs a 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. For capturing photos and videos, it sports an 8MP wide-angle back camera and 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Apple Touch ID and Apple Pay for secure login and payment.

In our Apple iPad 2021 review, we praise its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave the iPad a 4 out of 5-star rating for its outstanding performance.

During real-world use, the 9th gen iPad had no problems juggling multiple tasks. In one test, we blasted it with a dozen Google Chrome tabs with two streaming 1080p YouTube videos and music in the background. The iPad showed no signs of lag.

Overall, the 10.2-inch iPad is the perfect tablet for accessing your favorite streaming and gaming apps. And when you want to get things done, the iPad supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard (sold separately).

With a weight of 1.1 pounds and 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.3 inches, the iPad is as portable as its competitors. It's on par with the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 9.8 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches, 1 pound) and Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (9.5 x 5.8 x 0.3 inches, 0.7 pounds).

Now $80 off, the 9th generation iPad is a wise choice if you want to spend the least amount possible on a new Apple tablet.