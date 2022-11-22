Out of this world RTX 3050 Black Friday laptop deal knocks $350 off Samung Galaxy Book Odyssey

Black Friday laptop deals are here with a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey. Best Buy now offers the Galaxy Book Odyssey with RTX 3050Ti GPU for $1,049 (opens in new tab). That's $350 off its regular retail price of $1,399 and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals out there.

If you're looking for a thin and lightweight MacBook alternative for work and gaming, the Galaxy Book Odyssey fits the bill. You can also get it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey: $1,399 $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey gaming laptop, a powerful laptop for work and play. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11600H 6-core CPU with 8GB of RAM. Suitable for gaming, editing and ohter graphics inttensive tasks, it's equipped with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Transfer and store files quickly with its speedy 512GB SSD. If you need more storage, the 1TB Galaxy Book Odyssey is on sale for $1,149 (opens in new tab) ($350 off).

Samsung's Galaxy Book Odyssey is an extension of its Galaxy Book family of laptops. Suitable for heavy-duty gaming and productivity, It packs powerful performance and graphics into a slim and light form factor.

The base model Galaxy Book Odyssey has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11600H 6-core CPU with 8GB of RAM. For all-day gaming, editing and other graphics intensive tasks, it's equipped with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Store up to 64,000 images or 400 apps on the laptop's generous 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact model, we gave its convertible sibling, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 our Editor's Choice award. It won us over with its class-leading portability, vivid display and solid performance. Our review unit's Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU and 16GB of RAM juggled multitasking with no issues. You can expect the Galaxy Book Odyssey's powerful 6-core processor to be on par.

Like most gaming laptops, the Galaxy Book Odyssey offers ample connectivity options. You get 2 x USB Type-C ports, 3 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 1 x HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey: $1,799 $1,449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey with 32GB of RAM and crush your productivity goals. This configuration includes a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11600H 6-core CPU with 32GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q GPU and 1TB SSD. Samsung offers this same deal.