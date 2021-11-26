Pick up a Nintendo Switch for Just £215 in this surprise Black Friday deal

As part of eBay's Black Friday sale, you can get the Nintendo Switch for just £215.99, thanks to a surprise discount code for the next few hours!

While supplies last, the Switch with Neon Red and Blue Joy Cons and an extended battery life is down to the lowest price we've ever seen. This is the best time to pick one up, before the price goes back up at 11pm tonight!

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deal

Nintendo Switch: was £269 now £215 @ eBay Nintendo Switch: was £269 now £215 @ eBay with code MORESAVINGS

This is the deal everyone waits for, right? The cheaper Nintendo Switch is getting marvelous discounts just in time for the holidays. Thanks to the OLED switch, the previous-gen model is now less than ever at under £250!

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best game consoles to buy. It features a 1080p display, 32GB of storage and now wireless headphones support. The Switch's versatile design lets you go from playing on your TV or in handheld gaming mode. It's basically two consoles in one.

Although we didn't test this model, in our Switch OLED review , we got to check out the platform's robust game library. It offers latter-day fan favorites as well as third-party titles. With its sturdy, convertible design and ease of use, the Switch accommodates just about any style of play.

If you want to pick up a gaming system for Black Friday, this Nintendo Switch bundle is a solid choice. And considering all the freebies you're getting — it's the best value.