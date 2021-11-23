Best eBay Black Friday deals: Up to 50% off MacBooks, Nintendo Switch, AirPods and more

Three things are for certain: death, taxes and eBay dropping a tonne of massive Black Friday deals. Price cuts are popping up all over the place across laptops, smartphones, headphones, games, TVs and so much more.

We’re in peak Black Friday week and we’re already seeing savings worthy of your hard-earned money. Not only that, but thanks to the occasional sneaky discount code, you can buy brand new tech at lower prices than anywhere else.

So get your mouse-clicking fingers ready, scroll on down and check out the best eBay Black Friday deals happening right now. Make sure you bookmark this page too, as we will be updating it live!

eBay Black Friday deals 2021

Geo GeoBook 2e: was £205.44 now £119.99 @ eBay Geo GeoBook 2e: was £205.44 now £119.99 @ eBay

Do you just need something small and dirt cheap that is able to get the bare essentials done? This 12.5-inch netbook will do the job. The Intel Celeron chip with 4GB of RAM inside may make some eyes roll, but for £85 off, this is a cracking deal, so long as you know what you’re getting here.

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, M1): was £1,399 now £1,299 @ eBay with code BFMAGPIE10 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, M1): was £1,399 now £1,299 @ eBay with code BFMAGPIE10

For a prosumer, there’s really no better tablet in Apple’s lineup than the iPad Pro, which received a seriously big turbo boost with an M1 chipset. Right now, you can get £100 off and we recommend getting the 1TB model, to fit all your high capacity creator files on there.

Asus Chromebook Flip C433 (refurbished): was £299 now £269 @ eBay Asus Chromebook Flip C433 (refurbished): was £299 now £269 @ eBay

This convertible Chromebook packs plenty of power into a seriously stylish chassis. It comes packed with an Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, along with a gorgeous FHD display up top and a package that is just 0.6-inches thin.

Apple AirPods Max: was £654 now £429 @ eBay with £20 discount applied Apple AirPods Max: was £654 now £429 @ eBay with £20 discount applied

Thanks to an additional £20 discount on top of this saving, you can pick up the high quality AirPods Max over-ear cans at over £200 off. The drivers deliver an amazingly immersive, well-balanced sound in these premium-quality cups for a comfortable listening experience.

LG 75-inch 4K TV: was £949 now £799 @ eBay LG 75-inch 4K TV: was £949 now £799 @ eBay

Sometimes, bigger is better. That much is obvious with LG’s massive 4K panel, which you can now get £150 off. This 2021 model packs plenty of connectivity including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, alongside a slim profile, wall-mount compatibility and HDR.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was £899 now £791 @ eBay with code BFMAGPIE10 Apple MacBook Air (M1): was £899 now £791 @ eBay with code BFMAGPIE10

Other retailers get involved in the UK sales by offering big discount codes too. This is the lowest price we’ve found on the M1 MacBook Air — sporting Apple’s awesome silicon, 8GB unified memory and a 256GB SSD.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (refurbished): was £899 now £774 @ eBay Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (refurbished): was £899 now £774 @ eBay

This is an ideal gaming laptop with plenty of power for people jumping into the world of portable gaming powerhouses. How do I know this? I actually own one! The pairing of AMD Ryzen 7-3750H CPU and GTX 1660Ti handles Forza Horizon 5 well. Multitasking is nailed by 16GB RAM, and the 512GB SSD is nice and fast.

Apple iPhone 12 (refurbished): was £654 now £556 @ eBay with code MAGPIE15 Apple iPhone 12 (refurbished): was £654 now £556 @ eBay with code MAGPIE15

Music Magpie is back at it again with a 15% discount code, which takes the impressive iPhone 12 down to just £556. The 12MP camera system produces gorgeous shots, the vivid retina display is beautiful and you’ve got access to the huge Apple ecosystem of apps thanks to iOS.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (refurbished): was £564 now £480 @ eBay with code MAGPIE15 Samsung Galaxy S21 (refurbished): was £564 now £480 @ eBay with code MAGPIE15

And for the Android alternative, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 for under £500! That is an absolute steal, given the impressive camera, powerful configuration, gorgeous screen and premium construction available here.