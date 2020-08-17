Nintendo Direct set for August 18: How to watch the live stream

The next Nintendo Direct is scheduled for August 18. It's going to be exclusively about Nintendo Switch indie games, so don't expect any surprise reveals or the next Super Smash Bros. character to get announced.

If indie games are your jam, here's when and where you can tune in to the Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase.

How to watch Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase

You can watch the Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase on August 18 at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET on YouTube. The YouTube stream is linked in the article above, so you can easily watch it via this page.

We're not sure what's going to be announced, but it's going to be a 20-minute event all about Nintendo Switch indie games. While it's not exactly the Direct that fans want, it's likely we'll see some cute and fun stuff.

If you're not interested in watching the stream and just want to be updated on the games that are announced afterward, tune in to the Indie World Twitter account for updates on the latest Nintendo Switch indie games.

Set August 18 at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET in your calendar for the Nintendo Switch indie showcase.