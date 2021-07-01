New Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 may have edge over AirPods — price leak revealed

Samsung's rumored Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to finally be unveiled along with the hotly anticipated Galaxy Watch Active 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3, but an alleged price leak gives us a sneak peek at what to expect.



The upcoming wireless earbuds, expected to be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, have been tipped to cost between $149 and $169. If the leak is anything to go by, the second-gen Galaxy Buds will be priced similarly to Apple's AirPods but have an edge over the popular cans, according to rumored features.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The leak comes from notable Samsung tipster Yogesh (via 91Mobiles), who previously revealed plans for the triple-folding Galaxy Z Fold Tab apparently arriving in the first quarter of 2022.



The Galaxy Buds 2 aren't expected to include one of the most popular features in earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). However, rumors suggest they may boast transparency mode, automatic wear detection, audio tuning, and wireless charging.



At a similar price range, Apple's new Beats Studio Buds offer ANC, but the tech giant's current generation of AirPods (costing up to $199) do not. If Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are equipped with the aforementioned features, it will put them ahead of Apple's popular earbuds at a much more affordable price.



Leaked renders also show the earbuds will boast a similar design to the Galaxy Buds Pro, with four color choices including white, black, green, and purple. Current rumors suggest Samsung's Unpacked Event will arrive on August 3, so we won't know if the Galaxy Buds 2 are official until then.



Samsung's line of Galaxy buds are among the best earbuds for the money, but they may be getting more competition if the highly anticipated AirPods 3 arrive later this year.