Forget AirPods! Samsung may launch new Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung is reportedly adding a new pair of wireless earbuds to its Galaxy Buds portfolio. How do we know? Well, Android Police spotted a reference to a new product called "Galaxy Buds 2" during an APK teardown of the Galaxy Wearable app.

The unannounced wireless earbuds, according to the lines of code spotted in the app, are codenamed "berry." Android Police confirmed that the Galaxy Buds 2 will be able to connect to multiple devices (including non-Samsung devices), so they can seamlessly switch between your laptop, phone and tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 may be coming — what we know

The Galaxy Wearable app is the heart of all of Samsung's wearable products. As such, every time a new device hits the market (e.g. earbuds from Samsung's Galaxy Buds line), Samsung ensures that the Galaxy Wearable app supports the newly released hardware.

Every so often, if you do a little digging, you can spot the tweaks that Samsung makes to the app to prepare it for a new device arrival. That's why Android Police was able to spot the Galaxy Buds 2 inside the app's "rules" file.

Android Police also confirmed that the Galaxy Buds 2 isn't a substitute name for another existing device from the Galaxy Buds line. It is its own "distinct product." Other than the name and its connectivity capabilities, we don't know much else about the Galaxy Buds 2.

There's a rumor that Samsung is poised to announce the Galaxy Watch 4 in Q2 of 2021, so perhaps we'll get more information on the Galaxy Buds 2 during this upcoming event.