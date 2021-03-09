New PS5 Priority Pass purchasing system makes buying a next-gen console feel like winning the lottery — that's odd

The hunt for a PS5 seems to be never-ending at this point, and according to experts, it's not going to get any easier as shortages could last until mid-2022. With constant restocks easily depleting in a matter of minutes — no thanks to scalpers and bots — Curry's PC World has offered a new way to nab a next-gen console.



Curry's has set up a new PS5 Priority Pass in-store purchasing system that selects and offers potential buyers, seemingly at random, a chance to buy a PS5. It's like entering the lottery, except the lucky winner has to pay. What a time to be alive.

(Image credit: Curry's PC World)

PS5 Priority Pass

With the U.K. government easing COVID-19 restrictions, shops are expected to open on April 12. In light of this, Curry's is letting next-gen console hunters reserve a place to buy a console in-store, relevant to their location. So once there is a restock, it would hopefully give more people the chance to get one.



To enter, potential buyers can fill in a form to enter the draw. Note that there is only one entry per person, and the store seemingly recognizes the user's IP address, so the site will recognize when someone is using multiple accounts to they try to enter multiple times. As of writing, Curry's PS5 stock has (unsurprisingly) sold out.



While it's bizarre to think that buying a PS5 now means having to get the chance to buy one, this global issue isn't just due to scalping. As previously reported, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon stated that the supply chain crisis in the semiconductor industry is the real problem, and component manufacturers can't keep up with demand.



Even U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to investigate the vulnerabilities in the semiconductor production process, while the UK even proposed to make it illegal for scalpers to bulk buy PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.



Many Twitter accounts are now dedicated to finding when and where PS5 restocks are happening, using bots to check retailer sites 24/7. There's been a lot of buzz this March, as Amazon, Argos, Currys PC World and Very are expected to (or already have) drop the next-gen consoles.



Although, you'll find as soon as they drop, PS5 stocks last all but a few minutes, according to updates from Twitter user @PS5UKStock.



We expect many PS5 hunters have saved up enough funds for their next-gen console purchase a while ago, so if you want to increase your luck, head to Curry's and sign up. In the meantime, it might be worth seeing finding out which console is for you: a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition.