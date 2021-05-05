New iPad Pro 2021 gets $50 price cut in last-minute pre-order deal

The first iPad Pro preorder deal outside of the Apple' Store is available at Walmart. Unlike Apple's direct preorder deals, which require a trade-in or carrier activation, this discount comes outright.

Right now, you can preorder the new 2021 model iPad Pro for $749 from Walmart. That's $50 the latest iPad Pro's $799 list price. If you don't have a device to trade-in or need LTE support, this is one of the best iPad deals out there. Preorders are expected to ship on May 24.

Apple iPad Pro 11" (128GB): was $799 now $749 @ Walmart

Preorder the new iPad Pro from Walmart and save $50. Pricing for the new 2021 iPad Pro starts from $799 with a storage capacity of up to 2TB. The base model 2021 iPad Pro features an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 chip, and 128GB of storage. Take advantage of Apple's trade-in offer and save up to $580. Or, get up to $200 back when you buy the new iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular from Apple and activate it with a wireless network carrier within 14 days.

Powered by Apple's M1 chip, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing fast performance to Apple's most powerful tablet series. The base model 2021 iPad Pro features an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple's aforementioned M1 chip, and 128GB of storage.

Although we didn't test Apple's next-gen Pro tablet, the 2020 iPad Pro is our favorite tablet. In our 2020 iPad Pro review, we praised its ridiculously fast A12Z Bionic CPU performance, brilliant display, and improved cursor control. We gave the iPad Pro a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

Performance-wise, we expect the latest Apple M1 Chip-powered iPad Pro to surpass its predecessor. This is the same chip found on Apple's latest MacBook Air, which is close to perfect. With an optional Apple Magic keyboard, the new iPad Pro is bound to be a solid MacBook alternative for some.

As an alternative, you can swing over to Amazon and snag the 2020 iPad Pro for just $689.95 ($109 off). Still one of the best tablets around, it affords you an 11-inch (2388 x 1668) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, and new dual-camera system with LIDAR.

These iPad Pro deals likely won't last too long, so we recommend you make haste.

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020 (128GB): was $850 now $690 @ Amazon

At $109 off at Amazon, the Apple iPad Pro is at its lowest price yet —and still one of the best tablets to buy. It packs an 11-inch (2388 x 1668) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with a LIDAR scanner.View Deal