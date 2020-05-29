New 12.9-inch iPad Pro now $963, lowest price ever

The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. Currently, Apple's big screen tablet is on sale for its best price yet.

Right now, you can get the 128GB model iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet for $963. That's $35 off its $999 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen this particular iPad.

It's the best iPad deal available on this newly released Apple tablet.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (128GB): was $999 now $963 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Own it now for its lowest price yet. View Deal

The 2020 iPad Pro brings a range of improvements to Apple's popular performance tablet series.

It packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Among its new features is a Magic Keyboard attachment with backlit keys and a trackpad for an improved typing experience.

In our iPad Pro 12.9 review, we loved the tablet's vivid, super bright display, Intuitive and useful trackpad support. Although it ditched the headphone jack, we gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its stellar performance.

The new iPad Pro's design is nearly identical to its predecessor. Just about the only difference is that it has a square camera bump in the upper left corner.

At 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches and 1.4 pounds, the 2020 iPad Pro is thinner and lighter than the Surface Pro 7 (0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds).

In our lab, the new iPad Pro achieved a score of 4,720 on the multi-core portion on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test. It beat the previous-gen iPad Pro's A12X Bionic chip (4,635) as well as the Surface Pro 7's 10th gen Intel Core i5 chip (4,443).

Given its robust set of features and laptop-killing performance, the new iPad Pro is one of the best tablets you can get.