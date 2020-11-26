Must have deal! Save $503 on the 15-inch LG Gram

The 15.6-inch LG Gram is a heady mix of portability, durability and power. And it's currently on sale on Amazon for $1,496 for a savings of $503. Not only does the aluminum-clad laptop look good it's got a measure of durability, It's also got a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 1065G7 processor and a few other goodies to make it worth your while.

Plus, you get to keep a whopping $503 in your pocket, which is always a good thing,

LG Gram 15.6-inch: was $1999.99 now $1496.99

Lightweight, tough, and long-lasting are just a few buzzwords that can describe the 15-inch LG Gram. We'll also throw solid value in there since you can save 25% which translates to over $500. And you get a snazzy-looking system powered by a10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU with integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics GPU.

Saving $503 never felt so good. Especially, when you combine military-grade toughness in a lightweight body, all-day battery life, powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD to boot. The 15-inch LG Gram provides all of this and more.

You also get the added security of a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint scanner working to keep your files safe and secure. Thanks to the Thunderbolt 3 ports, you can expect data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps all while charging your laptop. We're also fond of the MicroSD card slot, which will help a lot of content creators do what they did best. And speaking of speed, the pair of 512GB M.2 NVMe SSDs should also help with quick launches and transfers.

At 2.5 pounds, 14.1 x 8.0 x 0.7-inches, the Gram can easily slide into an awaiting backpack or large purse, making it ideal to take on the road.