Move over AirPods! — Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live drop under $100 for October Prime Day

Prime Early Access holiday sales are rolling out now, bringing some of the hottest savings on Samsung products so far this year. Their Galaxy Buds are famous for their comfortable bean-shaped design and superior sound and noise cancellation.

Right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for just $99 (opens in new tab). That’s $70 off their original price and only $20 away from their all time low price.

If you’re not willing to shell out the $200+ for the Airpods Pro, or simply don’t want to buy into Apple products, the Galaxy Buds Live are a cheaper alternative. Featuring AKG-tuned 12mm speakers, active noise cancellation, and a built-in mic, they’re also competitive in performance.

In our Galaxy Buds Live review we rave about the balanced, spacious sound produced by the generous bass duct Samsung installed. This and its battery life and its comfortable and fun design earned these buds a solid 4 out of 5 stars from us.

When paired with a Galaxy phone, the Galaxy Buds Live offer hands-free Bixby voice activation, a Power Share to recharge the buds wirelessly with the phone, and a Gaming Mode for optimizing audio. Even when used with other phones, though, there are plenty of useful features. Such as the Find My Earbuds tool for all of us who are perpetually spaced out.

With an overhaul of quality features, you won’t want to miss out on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for just $99 (opens in new tab) thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access holiday sale.