Monoprice launches dual display adapters to expand your laptop with 4K displays

Monoprice released two display port adapters to easily connect two displays via a single USB-C port — whether you're looking for HDMI or DisplayPort connectivity. What's more, one of them is currently on sale.



Monoprice, the company behind a selection of PC accessories and cables, introduced its new display adapters that can connect up to two 4K (3840 x 2160) displays at 60Hz or a single 8K monitor, and they also support high dynamic range (HDR). On Windows laptops, expect multi-stream transport (MST), along with single-stream transport (SST) and mirror displays on both Windows and Mac models.

For both the DisplayPort and HDMI models, all you need is a USB-C port or Thunderbolt 3 host port with support for DisplayPort Alt Mode. We haven't tested these adapters, but the price tag make these an affordable option for those looking to expand the amount of displays your laptop can connect to.

(Image credit: Monoprice)

The two adapters are currently available at Monoprice, with the DisplayPort model currently on sale for $20.99.

(opens in new tab) Monoprice USB-C to Dual 4K DisplayPort Adapter: was $29.99 now $20.99 @ Monoprice (opens in new tab)

Monoprice's DisplayPort Adapter is currently 30% off, bringing it down to an even more affordable $20.99. It supports up to two 4K at 60Hz displays on DP 1.4 Alt Mode hosts via USB-C or Thunderbolt 3, and even comes with HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Monoprice USB-C to Dual 4K HDMI Adapter: now $29.99 @ Monoprice (opens in new tab)

If you're in need of dual HDMI ports, the Monoprice HDMI adapter offers the same capabilities as its DisplayPort cousin, but doesn't support up to a single 8K display.

We have yet to test these out, but the adapters should come in handy for when you have 4K displays but a limited about of video inputs on your laptop. If you're after even more connectivity options, you'll also find USB-C hubs at a similar price to these adapters on our list of best USB-C hubs.