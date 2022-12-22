Microsoft Store game deals: Save up to 60% on Elden Ring, Flight Simulator and more

Gaming is a wonderful escape, however it can be an expensive pastime. Thankfully, today's end-of-year gaming deals make it easier on the wallet.

Microsoft's Countdown Sale for instance, knocks up to 60% off select games for PC and Xbox. Through Jan 2., save on popular PC games like Flight Simulator, The Oregon Trail and Forza Horizon 5 Standard + Forza Horizon 4 Premium Edition Bundle. From the Xbox catalog save on FIFA 23 X1, Elden Ring and other top games.

Save $18 on 2022 GOTY winner Elden Ring. This masterpiece is the best open world game we've played. We loved it so much we gave it 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Developed by FromSoftware Inc., game of the year winner, Elden Ring is a top-tier RPG game.

In our Elden Ring review, we found the game's striking, open-world environment, and breathtaking sense of scale impressive. We were also fond of the game's challenging bosses. We gave Elden Ring an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

As our reviewer states, "Elden Ring’s open-world carefully balances familiarity, staggering spectacle, and the tranquility of nature. During one moment, you’re trudging through a shallow lake occupied by poisonous spores when a gargantuan dragon descends onto a group of enemies surrounding a bonfire." So if role-playing-games are your cup of tea, Elden Ring is a worthy addition to your collection.

Digital game deals are in full swing right now at the Microsoft Store and there's no better time to rack up. As a reminder, this sale ends Jan. 2.

For a limited time, get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1. This service lets you access more than 100 high-quality games on PC, console, tablets, and phones. Additional benefits include access to cloud gaming, exclusive member-only discounts, and more.