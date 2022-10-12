Microsoft Store deals: Asus TUF Gaming A15 for $669 with 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft Store deals currently slash up to $500 off select gaming laptops. Even better, these savings include 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Unlimited for free.

Currently, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 is on sale for just $669 (opens in new tab). Usually, you'd have to pony up $999 for this machine so that's $330 off. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this particular model and one of the best gaming laptop deals available at the moment.

Save $330 on the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gamer laptop. Microsoft is bundling this deals with 3 months of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For under $700, you get a 15.6-inch Full HD display, Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Asus TUF Gaming laptops feature the specs gamers need to play at high graphics levels — without breaking the bank. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

To keep the price down, Asus engineers design the TUF Gaming A15's chassis out of plastic. Its brushed finish stylized with sharp lines and aggressive angles afford it an attractive "gamery" appeal.

In our TUF Gaming A15 hands-on review, the laptop felt like a durable machine. This comes as no surprise given that it's MIL-STD-810H tested to withstand extreme conditions.

