Microsoft 365 Family and Norton 360 bundle — Cloud storage, Office, antivirus and VPN for only $72!

Microsoft 365 Family and Norton 360 Deluxe are two pillars of computing with the former covering all of your productivity and cloud storage needs while the latter protects your devices from online threats.

A year subscription to either service typically runs more than today's deal price that pairs Microsoft 365 Family and Norton 360 Deluxe (5 device plan) for just $72 — 67% off the full retail price.

This software will cover so many of your family's computing needs. Beyond the Office Suite of apps, a Microsoft 365 subscription gives each member of the family 1TB of cloud storage. Norton 360 not only offers your family protection from hacking and phishing, but also includes a robust VPN and Dark Web Monitoring.

Amazon Prime Membership: 30-Day free trial

If you're not a Prime member, be sure to sign up for an Amazon free 30-day trial to shop Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals. You can shop Prime Day deals right now using your Amazon Prime trial membership.View Deal

Microsoft 365 Family and Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 Bundle

Microsoft 365 Family/Norton 360 Deluxe: was $215 now $72 @ Amazon

Keep your family productive and safe with this amazing software bundle deal for Prime Day. Microsoft 365 Family gives you the full Office suite and up to 1TB of cloud storage per family member. Norton 360 Deluxe will keep your family safe from hackers with its award-winning antivirus along with a built-in VPN.View Deal

Norton 360 Deluxe (5 devices): was $90 now $20 @ Amazon

Don't need Microsoft 365? You can pick up Norton 360 Deluxe alone for an impressive $20, that's almost 80% off the retail price! Norton 360 Deluxe will keep your family safe from hackers with its award-winning antivirus along with a built-in VPN and Dark Web Monitoring.View Deal

Microsoft's Office apps remain the gold standard when it comes to productivity, in our recent review of Microsoft 365 we praised the apps for the dramatically improved collaboration tools and great user experience. This subscription unlocks the premium version of the apps for up to six family members.

Beyond the Office apps, you get a full 1TB of cloud storage for each family member. That should be enough to handle photo and video backup for anyone looking for a solution since Google Photos moved to a paid subscription. For far-flung families, the inclusion of Microsoft Teams may offer an excellent Zoom alternative for video chats.

Norton 360 Deluxe is the second part of the package and represents one of the most long-standing and reliable antivirus apps available today. The 12-month subscription allows you to install it on up to five devices. Beyond the antivirus protection, you also get an unlimited VPN and Dark Web Monitoring to ensure your private information isn't spreading without your knowledge.