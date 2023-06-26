Meta Quest+ is yet another subscription service that wants our money — here's what it offers

As if we don't have enough subscription services vying for our attention (and hard-earned money), from Netflix and HBO Max to Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, Meta wants in on the recurring-payments craze. Say hello to Meta Quest+!

Meta Quest+ is a new subscription service that targets Quest 2 and Quest Pro VR headset owners. This particular membership is ideal for VR gamers who are overwhelmed by the sheer number of games available on the Quest Store, and consequently, they suffer analysis paralysis over which titles to purchase.

To rectify this issue, for just $8 a month (or $60 a year, which saves you nearly 40%), the social media giant will curate a pair of games each month for Meta Quest+ members to try.

How Meta Quest Plus works

To give you an idea of how Meta Quest+ works, let me show you what the company has in store for July. Meta Quest+ members will have the opportunity to enjoy the ultra-popular Pistol Whip Quest title, which is a fun fusion of first-person shooter and rhythm-style gaming.

Pistol Whip (Image credit: Cloudhead Games)

It has a striking art style, too, dropping you into colorful, exotic worlds filled with enemies who, if you don't shoot them down in time, will eliminate you without hesitation. (I've played Pistol Whip and it's super fun!)

Pistol Whip will be paired with Pixel Ripped 1995, a game that Meta says is a "nostalgia-fueled arcade adventure" and lets you step into the shoes of a typical nine-year-old kid in the 90s.

Pixel Ripped 1995 (Image credit: ARVORE Immersive Experiences)

Keep in mind that Pistol Whip costs $30 while Pixel Ripped 1995 has a price tag of $20, so in just paying $8 a month, you're saving quite a lot. You can save even more if you get the yearly subscription for $60. After all, both Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995 cost $50 altogether, so Meta+ is admittedly a pretty good deal (for anyone who still plays frequently on their headset).

"You get to keep each title as long as you’re a Meta Quest+ subscriber, so the value builds over time. And you can cancel at any time for maximum flexibility," Meta said in a press release.

I was skeptical at first, but this may be a good business move for Meta. This is just conjecture, but I suspect that Quest headset owners have been buying games infrequently, just a few a year, which isn't pretty for Meta's pockets. However, if Meta can hook users into a monthly subscription, it can generate revenue on a regular basis, providing a steadier stream of income for the social media giant.

Meta Quest+ will be available for the Quest 3 headset, too, when it comes out later this year. You can subscribe here with an introductory price of $1 for the first month.