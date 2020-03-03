Mega Amazon sale takes up to 60% off WD and SanDisk products

When you're transferring or reading large files, extra wiggle room for storage comes in handy. And for a limited time, you can save big on storage essentials for your laptop, tablet or console.

Today only, Amazon is taking up to 60% off WD drives and SanDisk products in a huge storage sale. You can save big on game drives, microSD and SD memory cards as well as flash drives.

As part of the sale, the WD 2TB Game Drive for PS4 is down to $63. This portable external hard drive normally sells for $90, so that's a $27 discount. It's the second-lowest price we've for this game drive, which rarely goes on sale.

It's one of the best external hard drive deals we've seen all season.

WD 2TB Game Drive for PS4: was $89 now $63 @ Amazon

This high capacity gaming drive works with PS4 and easy to set up. Amazon's one day sale takes $26 off its regular price.

Western Digital manufacturers some of the best external hard drives for PS4. The high-capacity game drive that's on sale packs a whopping 2TB of storage, which will give a boost to your 500GB or 1TB console. That means you'll have plenty of room for storing PS4 games, DLC and patches.

Easy to set up, the WD Game Drive connects to your PS4 via a USB 3.0 cable and formats quickly. It's an excellent value if you're looking for a high-capacity PS4 drive for your system.

And if you're looking for a cheap microSD card for your laptop, tablet, phone or Nintendo Switch, the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB MicroSD card is on sale for $19 ($5 off). This UHS Speed Class 3 and video speed Class 30 memory card delivers fast read speeds of up to 160MB/s. This card is ideal for transferring high-resolution images and 4K videos.

Amazon's one-day storage sale ends March 4 at 2am ET.

WD Black 500GB P50 Game Drive: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive: was $37 now $15 @ Amazon

SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB micoSD: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon

