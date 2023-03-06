Mario Kart Live Home Circuit falls to $59 in early Mario Day deal

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a must-have accessory for the beloved Nintendo Switch game. Currently, Best Buy offers Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Set for just $59 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $100, so that's $40 in savings and just $5 short of its all-time low price. This is one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen outside of the holidays.

Best Buy also offers Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Set for the same $59 (opens in new tab) ($40 off).

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Set: $99 $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit — a must have accessory for Mario fans. It lets you control a real-life Mario Kart with the Nintendo Switch and watch it come to life in the game. This is one of the best Nintendo Switch deals you can get. Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Mario Kart Live lets you race a 3D Mario Kart right through your home. It offers a whole new way to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which Best Buy offers for $39 ($20). Your Nintendo Switch is the controller as you maneuver your in-home course and watch it come to life on the screen.

While we didn't test it ourselves, Mario Kart Live has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating at Best Buy. Happy owners say it's a fun game overall and has a lasting battery so it doesn't need frequent charging. It's especially fun when you have both the Mario and Luigi Set.

Fun for the kids and grown-ups alike, with Mario Kart Live, you customize your courses using objects around your house. Put your Mario Kart driving skills to the test with different in-game environments. Race through obstacles like jungles, snowscapes, and the carnivorous Piranha Plants from the Mario franchise.

So if the price of Mario Kart Live has you timid, don't let this early Mario Day deal pass you by.