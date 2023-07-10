MacBook Air M1 hits all-time low — get our favorite college laptop for just $749

Technically Prime Day doesn't kick off until July 11, but you try to explain that to these Prime Day laptop deals.

One of the standout deals so far is on the MacBook Air M1, our favorite college laptop. Right now you can get the base MacBook Air M1 for just $749, the lowest price we've ever seen on it, making it one of the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals.

Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB: $999 $749 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $250 off the 256GB M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Apple's stylish and wildly popular laptop is ultraportable, crazy fast, and has a long lasting battery. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple's M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256 of fast SSD storage.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were floored by its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. It also blew us away in terms of battery performance —lasting 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. The MacBook Air M1 garnered a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

In one test, the laptop's Apple M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed Twitch. We then ran the same tasks on the Safari browser and it all loaded instantly.

With a weight of 2.8 pounds and measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the M1 MacBook Air is just as portable as competing 13-inch laptops. It on par with the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds) and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air affords you two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

The MacBook Air M1 is still a good buy, particularly at this price, but if you want the latest and greatest the MacBook Air M2 is $979 at B&H currently, also the lowest price we've seen on the base model M2 Air.