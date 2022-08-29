M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 gets massive $400 discount

The M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is the best laptop for college students and power-users in general. And in a rare deal, Apple's M1-powered pro-grade notebook is now heavily discounted.

Right now, you can get the 512GB model M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 for $2,099 at Amazon. Typically, it retails for $2,499, so that's $400 in savings. This marks a new price low for this configuration MacBook. It's also one of the best MacBook Pro deals we've tracked this year. Best Buy has it for the same price.

Now $400 off, the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is at its lowest price ever. This 16-inch laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics. Like the 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro, it boasts elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life. Best Buy offers this same deal.

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is suitable for video editing, music production and other demanding tasks. It packs a 16-inch mini-LED backlit display, Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. And for graphics handling, it employs a 16-core GPU which makes it suitable for gaming applications.

If you're looking for a smaller screen and more storage, Amazon also offers the 1TB M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 for $2,099 ($400 off).

In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro a total rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent performance and battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power-users.

To test its performance, we launched 70 open tabs of Google Chrome and a few YouTube videos and Twitch streams. The MacBook Pro showed no signs of slowing down. Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Pro 16 sports a full HDMI port, SDXC card reader and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also equips you with a headphone jack and MagSafe charger.

As with all Apple deals, this one won't likely last too long, so we recommend you act fast.