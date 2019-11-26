Logitech's C920 Pro is the best webcam and now it's 50% off for Black Friday

For years, we've recommended the same webcam. Now that webcam is selling for 50% off this Black Friday, which makes it an impulse buy for anyone who is in the market.

Amazon is selling Logitech's C920 Pro webcam for just $49 after a discount of the same amount. Best Buy is matching that deal with its own. If you want to protect yourself from snooping eyes, you can opt for the Privacy Shutter, which adds another $20.

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: was $99 now $49

If you need an external webcam, this is the one to buy. Period. It's been our top pick for years for its excellent 1080p photo/video quality and sturdy grip.

View Deal

In our Logitech HD Pro C920 webcam review, we called the external camera the very best for photos and videos. Whether you're on Skype chats with friends or conferencing with employees, the C920 provides a crystal-clear 1080p image with accurate colors and a wide field of view.

No webcam has eclipsed the Logitech C920, which is incredible to think about when you consider how long it's been around and how far video has come in the past few years.

If you're looking for more peripherals or even a new laptop or tablet, see our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals pages for the latest discounts.