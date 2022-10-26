How to dramatically upgrade your MacBook's webcam — using Continuity Camera

Being able to use your iPhone as your MacBook's webcam with Continuity Camera is a game changer for improving your picture quality. Here's how to use it.

This new feature is great for content creators too — taking advantage of features like portrait mode, a studio light that illuminates your face, and a Desk View that uses the ultra-wide lens to capture everything you do with your hands too.

It takes a few easy steps to setup Continuity Camera, and some tweaks to get it perfect, so let me take you through how to do so. One quick FYI: you will need a Mac system (desktop or laptop) with macOS Ventura installed and an iPhone XR or later with iOS 12 or later installed. Both these devices need to be connected to the same Apple ID.

Continuity Camera quick and easy setup

Setting up Continuity Camera is super quick once you've made your devices updated and in hand. Find a tripod or find somewhere to lean your phone that gets the right angle you want. A good option is Belkin's iPhone mount with MagSafe (opens in new tab).

1. First, open an app on your MacBook that will use the camera or microphone (Apple suggests something like PhotoBooth or FaceTime).

2. Once you're ready to start taking photos or recording videos, open the app's settings and choose your iPhone as your input camera.

(Image credit: Future)

For my test, I used PhotoBook. Heading over to the toolbar, I selected "camera," and saw my iPhone as an option. Now that you're connected, you can control your iPhone's camera using the PhotoBooth app to take photos or videos.

One personal recommendation is to keep an eye on your iPhone's battery. Continuity Camera can be quite a drain, especially when making a particularly long video. In these situations, I'd urge you to plug it into your MacBook, to keep it topped up.

What else can you do with Continuity Camera?

Now that you're using the Continuity Camera option to use your iPhone as a webcam, your Mac will start to automatically recognize your iPhone as a camera input once you open different video recording apps like FaceTime.

But while it works across all first-party apps, third-party support is a little patchy at the moment. Google Meets did recognize that it was an option, and I was able to use my iPhone microphones for audio but, it refused to connect to my iPhone's camera for some reason.

I wish the kids could play nice together, but for now, they refuse to. Maybe it has to do with that Mama joke Tim Cook dropped when asked about RCS messaging.

A few tip Troubleshooting Continuity Camera

If you struggle to use or set up Continuity Camera, here is some troubleshooting, courtesy of both Apple and my own experience.

Don't rush in blindly as I did. Make sure your devices meet the requirements in the first place, and your OS software is up to date. You can also plug your phone into your MacBook to make sure it recognizes your iPhone.

If that doesn't fix your problem, here are a some other things you can check:

1. Head to Settings and ensure both devices are connected to the same Apple ID.

2. in Settings, make sure Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and two-factor authentication are turned on.

3. Open Settings on your iPhone, go to General, then AirPlay & Handoff. In here, make sure the Continuity Camera switch is turned on.

These should fix any issues you may face, but if you come across any other problems, hit us up on Twitter (opens in new tab) and we'll get this guide updated.