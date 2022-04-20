Razer Kiyo Pro 1080p webcam returns to $99 deal price

Great news if you're shopping around for a sub-$100 Full HD external webcam for your laptop.

For a limited time, you can get the Razer Kiyo Pro for $99 at the Microsoft Store. Typically, it retails for $199, so that's $100 in savings or 50% off for you number crunchers.

Amazon has it for the same price.

Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam: was $199 now $99 @ Microsoft Store

Now 50% off, the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam is priced at just under $100. This pro grade camera features a powerful adaptive light sensor and captures 1080p video and photos. With HDR capabilities and ease of use, it's the ideal webcam for streamers.

Razer manufactures some of the industry's best gaming-specific laptops and peripherals. The 2.1-megapixl Kiyo Pro shoots 1080p video at up to 60fps which makes it great webcam for streamers.

As we highlight in our Razer Kiyo Pro review, this webcam delivers solid 1080p video and photo quality, which is further enhanced by HDR. Other notable features include a privacy cover, decent mic, and useful companion app. We gave the Razer Kiyo Pro an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

During real world testing, we found the picture quality balances color and contrast very well. Easy to set up, the Kiyo Pro affixes to your laptop or monitor and connects via USB 3.0. An L-shaped mount lets you pan the webcam 360 degrees or tilt 90 degrees.

So if you're looking for a solid external webcam for your laptop, the Razer Kiyo Pro fits the bill.