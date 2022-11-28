Logitech MX Master 3S gets its first discount for Cyber Monday — save on our favorite mouse

Cyber Monday deals (opens in new tab) are flying fast and furious on some of the best laptops, tablets, and more, but one device we didn't foresee getting to feature in a Cyber Monday deal is the Logitech MX Master 3S, our favorite productivity mouse has held steady at its full price until now.

Now it's not a massive discount, but Best Buy currently has the Logitech MX Master 3S for $94.99 (opens in new tab) (down from $99.99). You can pick it up in either Black or Pale Gray for the same price. If you are willing to settle for the previous model the MX Master 3 is much more deeply discounted at Dell for $69.99 (opens in new tab).

Our favorite productivity mouse offers a comfortable design, an 8K DPI sensor, quite click switches, a class-leading scroll wheel and helpful software profiles.



In our Logitech MX Master 3S review we called it "the best in the business" and awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. As the name suggests the newest model from Logitech doesn't reinvent the wheel, but keeps on rolling with everything that has made the MX Master line consistently brilliant since the first model launched in March of 2015.

I've personally stuck with an MX Master since that first model and currently work with an MX Master 3S at my desk. The only warning I would give you is to probably go with the black model. I wanted to vary things up and opted for Pale Gray, which has a tendency to get discolored, and cleaning it is a bit of a hassle. You'll have no such problems with the black model.

Otherwise, the only complaint that could be hurled at the MX Master 3S is the lack of support for left-handed users, but unless you are a southpaw or are looking for a gaming mouse I can't recommend the Logitech MX Master 3S highly enough.

