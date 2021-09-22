Microsoft event live blog: Latest updates on Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2 and more

Microsoft is gearing up for its big virtual event taking place on September 22, and a slew of long-rumored Surface devices are expected to finally be unveiled. If the main image of Microsoft's event is anything to go by, the tech giant may offer a first look at the Surface Pro 8 or a new Surface Pro X.



Microsoft may have a few more devices up its sleeve other than updates to its 2-in-1 tablets. Rumor has it the company's Surface Duo 2 smartphone will launch before the end of the year, while hints of an updated version of the Surface Laptop and Surface Book have been spotted. Whatever the case, it won't be long until we find out.



Kicking off later today on Wednesday, September 22 at 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST, you can watch the virtual event via a livestream over on Microsoft's event page. You can also head over to Microsoft's official YouTube channel to get a look at everything announced.



Want to watch along with us? We'll update you on the latest Surface product announcements as it happens during the livestream. For all the latest updates, we've got you covered.