Microsoft launches the Surface Go 3

Today Microsoft launched the Surface Go 3 running Windows 11 and two Intel processor options that may intrigue you. With an estimated 11-hour battery life, the Go 3 should provide users with an all-day-long experience that will get them through their workday or have them binge-watching Netflix.

The Surface Go 3 comes with a FHD (1920 x 1080) 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display. You get two CPU options with the Go 3, the first option is the Dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor, and the second is the Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y processor with both cores featuring integrated Intel UHD graphics.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Surface Go 3 comes with a FHD (1920 x 1080) 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display. You get two CPU options with the Go 3, the first option is the Dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor, and the second is the Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y processor with both cores featuring integrated Intel UHD graphics.

Consumers also have the option to choose between 4 or 8GB of RAM and three storage options. The Surface Go 3 also comes with three storage options, the first being a 64GB eMMC followed by two SSD options of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Measuring just 9.65 inches x 6.9 inches x 0.33 inches and weighing just 1.2 pounds, you’ll be able to toss the Surface Go 3 Windows 11 powered tablet into your kid’s backpack or your briefcase and go about your day not being weighed down. The Go 3 is all about having the freedom to roam and still stay connected, get things done, and enjoy some entertainment., either alone or with your family.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Surface GO 3 also allows you to take photos with either the 8.0MP rear-facing camera or the 5.0MP front-facing camera you can use for selfies or when you’re in a Team Meeting. Both cameras are capable of 1080p video recording. The unit also features a dual array of far-field microphones so that you can be heard clearly during video calls.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Surface Go 3 uses Windows hello sign-in for Security and comes outfitted with a TPM 2.0 chip and firmware. The Go 3 features WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and LTE connectivity, so you’re always connected whether you’re in the home, office or, on the go.

The Surface Go 3 comes with 1 USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 Surface Connect port, a MicroSDXC card reader, and the LTE Advance Nano Sim tray.

Overall the sleek platinum-colored is a slick Windows 11 tablet that is Surface Pen and Type Cover compatible, allowing users to go from tablet to laptop-like user experience thanks to Windows 11. It allows users to handle their business needs and play a little Minecraft and watch some videos. Our team is looking forward to getting our hands on a review unit and sharing all the details with you soon.