iPad Pro 2022 launch: M2 iPad Pro, iPad 10, and everything announced

(Image credit: Apple) What a surprise! Apple has also announced a completely redesigned 10-generation iPad (look at those colors!). It boasts a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina (2360x1640) display, the powerful A14 Bionic chip seen in the iPhone 12, advanced cameras, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio, and even Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity.



That means no more Home button. Instead, Apple has replaced this with Touch ID on the top button, similar to how the iPad Air works.



As for colors, you can expect four finishes — blue, pink, yellow, and silver. The new yellow color option is quite the looker.



Plus, for the first time on any iPad, the front-facing camera is now located along the landscape edge. That means always looking right at the camera.



The new iPad models are now available on the Apple Store, with prices for the Wi-Fi models starting at $449 and the cellular models priced at $599.

(Image credit: Apple) And there you have it. The iPad Pro 2022 has officially been announced, supercharged by the M2 chip. Plus, the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) provides a completely new dimension for users to interact with their screen thanks to a new Hover experience.



"Apple Pencil is now detected up to 12 mm above the display, allowing users to see a preview of their mark before they make it. This also allows users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision, and makes everything users do with Apple Pencil even more effortless."



Plus, the iPad Pro 2022 now has Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity for its cellular models. Like previous models, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 while the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099. Both are available to order on the Apple Store.

(Image credit: Apple) So, what rumored iPad Pro 2022 features are there to get excited about? Of course, many rumors and leaks claim it will boast the might of M2, the same chip found in the MacBook Air M2 and 13-inch MacBook Pro.



However, we may also see the introduction of wireless charging, according to a report from Bloomberg. The company has been testing this in a couple of ways: either replacing the aluminum enclosure with a fully glass back, or making the Apple logo larger and out of glass to allow for charging. Even more convenient still is the possibility that we will see reverse wireless charging on the iPad Pro.



Will a new Apple Pencil make an appearance? The last time we got a new Apple Pencil was in 2018. Four years ago. Considering Cook has teased the announcement with "Take Note," it isn't out of the realm of possibility.



Rumor has it that the iPad Pro 2022 will feature four-pin connectors on the top and bottom. This is one pin more than the three-pin smart connector you find on the current iPad Pro, but one shy of the full five-pin MagSafe connector used on the latest MacBooks.



What does this mean exactly? Well, the most likely expectation is to power a new range of accessories — either doubling the power going into the likes of a new Magic Keyboard or powering two separate accessories at the same time.



Whatever the case, we won't have to wait much longer to find out.

The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/msmJg865trOctober 18, 2022 See more If there wasn't any clearer of a sign, Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a short clip on Twitter with the tagline "The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote."



Interestingly, as the image continues to zoom in on different objects, you can see the outline of the iPad Pro's squircle camera bump. That's a clear sign there's a iPad Pro coming our way.

Yup, it's official. The Apple Store is down. The question is: is it just the expected iPad Pro 2022 that's coming or will there be an iPad 10 announcement as well? (Image credit: Apple)