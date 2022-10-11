Lenovo's Legion 5 RTX 3060 laptop is now just under $1,000 in October Prime Day deal

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is kicking into gear, as we're seeing some amazing deals across laptops, headphones, tablets, and more. Now, we're seeing the Lenovo Legion 5 with RTX 3060 offer a solid discount.



Right now, you can pick up the Lenovo Legion 5 for $999 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That's down from just under $1,149, so that's $150 in savings. While this is a killer deal, you'll also want to check other Amazon Prime Early Access gaming laptop deals that'll pique your interest. In the meantime, check out this Lenovo Legion 5 offer.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5: $1,149 $999 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Lenovo Legion 5 AMD gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz matte display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

Lenovo Legion gaming laptops are known for their strong performance and low profile design. Powered by the latest Windows 11 Home OS, it's one of the best laptops for college students who want an all-around laptop for coursework and gaming.

The machine on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics.

Although we didn't test this configuration, we reviewed the AMD Ryzen 7 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro. It won us over with its excellent productivity and gaming performance. We were also fond of its fantastic keyboard with numpad. We gave the Legion 5 Pro a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its sibling and deliver strong overall performance.

By design, the Legion 5's all-black chassis makes it one of the best laptops for minimalists. With a weight of 5.4 pounds and dimensions of 14.1 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches, the Lenovo Legion 5 is heavier but nearly the same size as the HP 15 Gaming Laptop (4.9 pounds and 14.25.14 x 10.144 x 0.9 inches). It's slightly heavier but thicker than the Dell G3 15 (2019) (5.3 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.8 inches).

So if you're in the market for a powerful RTX 30 laptop, the Lenovo Legion 5 is a solid choice.