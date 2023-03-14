Lenovo Yoga just dropped $400 in epic 2-in-1 laptop deal

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is the cheaper sibling of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X (opens in new tab). If you're on the hunt for a capable 2-in-1 laptop under $800, here's a sweet discount for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 7i with 12the Intel Core i7 CPU for just $799 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Normally, you'd expect to pay $1,200 for this convertible laptop, so that's $400 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best laptop deals we've seen in the last 90 days.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1: $1,199 $799 @ Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Save $400 on the 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i. One of the best 2-in-1 laptops for homework and work from home, it's powerful, secure and durable. This machine packs a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 60Hz 400 nits touch display, 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Intel Iris Xe graphics makes it ideal for light gaming.

Lenovo's Yoga 7i is one of the best Intel Evo certified machines for college students, business pros and anyone else looking for a flexible machine. It features four versatile modes — laptop, tablet, tent, and stand.

The laptop in this deal features a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) touch display with 400 nits of brightness, 1080p webcam, and 4 stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Powering the laptop is a 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM alongside a speedy 512GB SSD. Intel Iris Xe graphics make it one of the best laptops for light gaming.

While we didn't test this release, Lenovo Yoga 7i review ratings average 4.6 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Satisfied customers like the laptop's snappy multitasking performance, bright screen and excellent backlit keyboard with good travel. Others point out the laptop's quality build and reliable battery life which Lenovo rates as up to 11 hours.

Weighing in at 4.2 pounds and 0.8 inches thin, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is more portable than the competition. It's lighter than the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 (4.7 pounds, 0.7 x 14.0 x 9.8-inches and Asus ROG X16 Flow (4.6 pounds, 14 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier than the Acer Swift 3 16 (3.9 pounds, 14.5 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the Yoga 7i sports a nice selection of ports. It has 2 x USB-A 3.2 ports, 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x HDMI, 1 x SD card reader, and 1 x headphone/mic combo.

At just under $800, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is a tremendous value for the price! If you're in the market for a laptop, make out like a bandit and grab it while you can.