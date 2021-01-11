Epic deal! Get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 for up to $2,164 off

Looking to start the new year with a new portable powerhouse? Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 is a good option — flaunting a played-down design hiding some serious performance.

Over at Lenovo, you can save over $1,000 and get the ThinkPad X1 for just $1,505.84 . A massive discount on a laptop that is equally massive on performance. Just use the code THINKJAN at checkout to claim. Be quick, as this code expires on January 17.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme: was $3969, now $2,222 @ Lenovo

This discount applies across the whole range of ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 laptops, but our favorite has to be this upper mid-tier selection. Powering the gorgeous 15.6-inch UHD display is a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10850H CPU, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 32GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD.View Deal

As we mentioned, this code can be applied for huge savings across every model of the ThinkPad X1, from the cheapest at $1,506 all the way up to the fully-specced version at $2,755.

But our favourite with arguably the best price-to-performance ratio is the one at $2,223. The outer design may seem restrained — almost looking like the kind of laptop you’re given by an employer, but this 14.24 x 9.67 x 0.72-inch frame holds so much power and capability for even the hardcore pro users out there.

Open the lid and you’ll be stunned by the 15.6-inch, 4K IPS display with Dolby Vision and HDR400 for greater luminous performance. Powering that screen is a lightning-fast 10th gen Intel Core i7-10850H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics.

Multitasking between even the most processor-intensive tasks is handled capably by 32GB DDR4 RAM and you can stuff this full of content with the 1TB PCIe SSD.

And right now, you can get up to two thousand bucks off the price. That is crazy value for money and makes for one of the best premium laptop deals out there right now.