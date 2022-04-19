Lenovo Legion Slim 7 gets $400 price cut in Best Buy 4-day sale

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 gaming laptop
Best Buy's 4-day sale takes up to $400 off select Windows laptops and Chromebooks. If you're long overdue for a PC upgrade, you might find interest in this deal. 

During the sale, you can get the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,099. That's $400 in savings given that it typically retails for $1,499 and its biggest discount yet. It's this Legion Slim 7 configuration's lowest price ever and one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get. 

Lenovo's Legion Slim 7 is among the world's thinnest gaming laptops. Specs-wise, this machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Doing all the heavy lifting for graphics is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q GPU. 

Although we didn't test this model, Lenovo Legion Slim 7 reviews at Best Buy average 4.2 out of 5-stars. Proud owners praise the laptop's impressive performance and lightweight slim design. Others state that beyond gaming, the Legion Slim 7 makes a great college laptop.  

With a weight of 4.2 pounds and 14.0 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches dimensions-wise, the Legion Slim 7 is slender and portable. It's thinner than the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (4.2 pounds, 14.0 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches) and lighter than the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (4.4 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches). It's both thinner and lighter than the Alienware m17 R4 (6.6 pounds, 15.7 x 11.6 x 0.7~0.9 inches).

At $400 off, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 gives you a whole lot of bang for your buck. Best Buy's 4-day sale ends Thursday, April 21 so be sure to grab one while it's still in stock. 

