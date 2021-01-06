Lenovo Legion 7 RTX 2070 gaming laptop crashes to $1,399, lowest price ever

The Lenovo Legion 7 gaming laptop's brawny specs can put a strain on your wallet. Luckily, this deal we found knocks hundreds off Lenovo's premium gaming rig.

Currently, Walmart has the Lenovo Legion 7 on sale for $1,399.99. Usually, this gaming laptop retails for $1,999 so that's $600 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this machine. It's one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen for the new year so far.

Lenovo Legion 7 deal

Lenovo Legion 7 Gaming Laptop: was $1,999 for $1,399 @ Walmart

Walmart is taking $600 off the the Lenovo Legion 7 gaming laptop. This powerful machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with an RTX 2070 Super GPU with 8GB of graphics memory.

The Legion 7 is Lenovo's premium flagship gaming laptop.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with an RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Although we didn't review this exact model, we tested its sibling, the Lenovo Legion 7i . We praised its bright display, gaming performance and speedy file-transfer rate.

Design-wise, the Legion 7 sports an black aluminum construction which makes it the ideal laptop for minimalists. Lenovo promises up to 8 hours of battery life on its 80 Whr battery which is impressive for a gaming laptop.

At 14.2 x 10 x 0.8 inches and 4.6 pounds, the Legion 7 is slimmer and lighter than the Legion 7i (14.1 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches and weighs 4.9 pounds). Its rivals, the Asus ROG Strix Scar G15 (0.7 inches, 5.7 pounds) and MSI GS66 Stealth (0.7 inches, 4.6 pounds) are slightly slimmer.

If you want to start the new year fresh with a powerful gaming rig, the Lenovo Legion 7 is worth considering. Especially at this price!