Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 sees $370 price cut in cheap laptop deal

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex series are among the most affordable 2-in-1 laptops around. Ahead of Black Friday, one retailer has an AMD Ryzen variant on sale for dirt cheap.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 for just $329 at Walmart. Formerly $699, that's $370 off and a budget price for this AMD Ryzen-powered laptop. It's also one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14" 2-in-1: was $699 now $329 @ Walmart

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 boasts a 360-hinge design which lets you easily convert from laptop to tablet. This particular laptop runs Windows 10 in S mode, which is streamlined for security and performance.

The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 2.7-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U quad core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and a 128GB SSD. Its specs may not exactly rock your world, but it's enough to handle basic day-to-day computing tasks.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook , we were impressed by its flexible 2-in-1 design and touchscreen with pen support. We also raved about its keyboard. Design-wise, the IdeaPad Flex 5 in this deal is nearly identical to the ChromeOS model. The main difference is that it's missing the embossed Chromebook logo on the lid.

For your connectivity needs, the IdeaPad Flex 5 packs an array of ports. It sports a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and an HDMI port. There's also a 4-in-1 media reader and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack on board.

At $329, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a flexible laptop under $400.