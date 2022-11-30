This $99 Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is one of the cheapest Cyber Monday laptop deals you can still get

Cyber Monday 2022 isn't quite over as retailers continue to slash budget laptop down to a fraction. For example, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for just $99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. That's $150 off its normal price of $249 and one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals that are 50% off or more.

This is one of the cheapest Windows 11 laptops we've ever seen. It's easily one of the best laptop deals of the year.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: $249 $99 @ Best Buy

Here it is — the cheapest Windows laptop you can get during the Black Friday sales (so far). The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i packs a 14-inch HD display, Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It's basic, but it does the job for anyone with standard needs.

Now, I get it. The base model Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is not going to be for everyone. But if you have casual demands like standard productivity and bingewatching (that's most of you reading this) then this is an ideal option.

The Intel Celeron N4020 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage are specs that you expect to see on a lower-end Chromebook, but at just $94, it is an outstanding deal for a secondary laptop or as a first laptop for a younger user that still has the full power of Windows 11 versus Chrome OS.

The 14-inch display features a 1366 x 768 resolution, which again isn't going to blow you away, but is sufficient for watching streaming content on Netflix, HBO Max or YouTube. You can also rest assured that Lenovo does a solid job with durability, even on its budget laptops, so the IdeaPad 1i will hold up to being tossed in a bag or around the house.

If you do need more power, then take a look at our more performant options in our Cyber Monday laptop deals list. Make no mistake though, this is easily the cheapest Windows laptop you can buy right now, and enough for plenty