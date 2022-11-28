7+ Cyber Monday laptop deals 50% off or more

Cyber Monday laptop deals that are 50% off and better are the real MVPs of the holiday shopping season. The goal of Cyber Monday is to score huge discounts you don't often find throughout the year. So anything that's not at least half off on Cyber Monday, isn't that much of a deal at all.

Our roundup of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals that are 50% off and better are savings worth your while. For example, you can get the HP ProBook 445 G8 for just $519. (opens in new tab) during HP's Cyber Monday sale (opens in new tab). Typically priced at $1,828, that's a massive $1,309 in savings. This is the lowest price we've ever seen this laptop drop to. Value-wise, this is the best Cyber Monday deals you can get.

Ideal for business pros who travel from work to home, the HP ProBook 445 is compact, lightweight and durable. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Integrated into its design are dual speakers, a dual array microphone and a 720 HD privacy camera for video calls. This laptop also includes 1-year of HP Wolf Pro Security Edition for worry-free PC protection.

Now 71% off, the HP ProBook 445 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a solid business machine.

That's just one example of today's Cyber Monday laptop deals that are 50% or more. See more of our hand-selected deals below.

7 Cyber Monday laptop deals that are 50% off or more

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15: $899 $449 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15 with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core CPU. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the HP Pavilion 15t-eg200 is ideal for college students, business pros and anyone else looking for a powerful PC. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch 1080p matte display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 1i Intel: $249 $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. Powered by Windows 11 in S mode, it's optimized for secure log-in and speed. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

(opens in new tab) Dell Vostro 3510 Laptop: $1,113 $549 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save 51% on the Dell Vostro 3510 for Cyber Monday. It packs powerful performance into a premium and stylish chassis. This laptop has a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP ProBook 450 G9: $1,212 $599 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save 51% on the HP ProBook 450 G9. This powerful laptop packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAMand 256GB SSD. If you're in the market for a reliable laptop for your day-to-day workload, the HP ProBook 450 is an exceptional value — especially at this price.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 : $3,579 $1,129 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping $1,390 on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano (opens in new tab), a smaller version of the ultra-popular ThinkPad Carbon X1. It packs a bright, 13-inch 2K (2160 x 1350) matte display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $3,369 $1,347 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save 60% on this stellar Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 via coupon, "BFTHINKPADDEAL17". One of the best business laptops around, this machine packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P vPro 12-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4: $3,659 $1,699 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save 53% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme via coupon, "THINKBFDEAL2022". Powered by Windows Pro 64, it's one of the best MacBook alternatives for business professionals. This laptop's specs consist of a stunning 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 400 nit display, 11th gen Intel Core i7-10850H 6-core CPU, GeForce RTX 3050 T GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.