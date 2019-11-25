Lenovo Chromebook C330 drops to just $179 in Black Friday deal

Some folks just need a laptop that will get them on the internet. If you're one of those people, then we've got a great Black Friday deal for you.

Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Chromebook C330 for $100 off, which brings its already-low price down to just $179. That makes the C330 one of the cheapest laptops you can buy this Black Friday week.

Lenovo Chromebook C330: was $279 now $179

This is one of the least expensive 2-in-1 laptops you can buy this holiday season. Originally $279, Best Buy is slicing another $100 off this 11.6-inch budget Chromebook. View Deal

In our Chromebook C330 review, we gave the Chromebook a 3-star rating and concluded that it was a good choice if you want a full HDMI port and long battery life. Speaking of which, the Chromebook C330 endured for nearly 10 hours on our battery test, which is an excellent result for any laptop. We also praised the laptop's comfortable keyboard and its low price (which is now even cheaper than before).

If you need to run demanding programs, the Chromebook C330 isn't for you. Packing a MediaTek MT8173C CPU and 4GB of RAM, the C330 has only enough oomph to run simple tasks, like web browsing or checking emails. Despite being underpowered, the Chromebook C330 has a 4.6-star rating after 1,874 user reviews on Best Buy.

You won't find a much cheaper 2-in-1 laptop than the Chromebook C330, so if you want to save some cash, you might want to snag this before it goes away.

