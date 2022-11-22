A wild $79 Chromebook has appeared! The next best Black Friday deal is here

Right now, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is down to just $79 (opens in new tab) — an incredible Black Friday deal for those who are looking for a dirt cheap laptop for the basics.

Remember the $79 HP Chromebook (opens in new tab) (which is still on sale by the way)? Well, Lenovo has stepped up with yet another huge Black Friday Chromebook deal.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 deal

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 3: $139 $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy.

Super cheap Chromebooks are not powerhouses, Intel Celeron is not something we commonly see or recommend these days, but if your needs are basic productivity and casual entertainment like going down YouTube wormholes, then this is actually good enough for all of that.

Lenovo's Chromebook 3 is one of the most affordable machines among its extensive family of laptops. The laptop in this deal has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. For safekeeping important files, you get 64GB of eMMC storage, expandable via microSD. As with all Chromebooks, it includes an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage.

These specs may not blow you away when pitted against a premium laptop like the MacBook Air. However, it's all you need for web browsing, creating docs, basic photo editing, and casual gaming.

Although we didn't test this laptop, Lenovo Chromebook 3 reviews at Best Buy average 4.6 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners praise its incredible speed, performance, and battery life.