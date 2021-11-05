Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro hits lowest price ever — now $150 off ahead of Black Friday

The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Apple M1 chip is twice as powerful as the previous-gen model. In what appears to be a premature Black Friday iPad deal, this latest iPad Pro gets a massive discount.

Right now, you can get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $ 1,249 from Amazon. That's $150 off its normal price of $1,399 and its lowest price of the year.

This is one of the best Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

12.9-inch iPad Pro deal

Image Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (512GB): was $1,399 now $1,249 @ Amazon

Amazon currently takes $150 off the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro in this early Black Friday deal. It features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and 512GB of storage. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Grab it now for its lowest price yet. View Deal

Image Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (128GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

Amazon continues to slash $100 off the 128GB model 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Walmart has it for the same price. View Deal

Apple's 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy. The iPad in this deal packs a 12-inch Retina XDR Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU and 512GB of storage.

In our iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review, we loved its bright and vivid XDR display and slim, durable chassis. We were also floored by its ridiculously fast M1 processor. We gave the iPad Pro 12.9-inch a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

The 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet retains the aluminum build and thin-bezel design of its predecessor. With a weight of ‎1.5 pounds and ‎11 x 8.5 x 0.25 inches, the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is super portable. It's on par with the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1.4 pounds, 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches), Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (0.2 inches, 1.3 pounds) and Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (0.3 inches, 1.8 pounds).

Simply put, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has everything you could ever want in a tablet. You get portability, speed, an immersive display and up to 10 hours of battery life. And with Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard support, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can function as a canvas or laptop.

