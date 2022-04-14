Get up to $50 off Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Active — best earbuds deal of the Easter weekend

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Jabra Elite 7 Active are some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy, and with up to $50 off, they're even better!

This impressive discount takes them down to just $149, so whether you need something super light for intense exercise or you desire a more premium experience, now is the time to buy.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro and 7 Active deals

Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite 7 Active are the best pair of buds to buy for those needing a snug fit for fitness with a sound quality that outperforms the competition. With active noise-cancelling and dust and water resistance, these are great for everything from conference calls to workouts. This deal is also available at Best Buy.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are some of the best AirPods Pro alternatives out there. It features adjustable active noise cancellation, IP57 dust and water resistance, and up to 30 hours of battery life (with charging case). This deal is also available at Best Buy.

Need help deciding which ones to buy? They are both stellar pairs of earbuds, so it gets tricky. Let's break the choice down.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro offers nice long battery life, that stellar signature sound quality you expect from Jabra, a sleek, small and sturdy design that fits in the ear comfortably and the premium two-tone colorway. These are the luxury option and as we noted, they can be scuffed easily.

If you'd rather get something slightly lighter and more durable, then the Jabra Elite 7 Active are your dream buds. They don't look quite as premium, but have serious sporting credentials with a silicone construction and Jabra's patented ShakeGrip design that keeps that fit secure.

So, there you go! Pro for that extra-added luxury and staying power for light exercise, and Active for those who are chasing the best sound for their intense workouts. Time to get shopping, as these deals expire on April 17!