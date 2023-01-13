Jabra Elite 5 wireless earbuds dip to $99 for the first time ever

Jabra Elite 5 wireless earbuds are more affordable than ever at the moment. For a limited time, you can get the Jabra Elite 5 earbuds for just $99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually, they sell for $149, so that's $50 off their regular price. This marks a new price low for the Jabra Elite 5, plus they're $10 cheaper than the Jabra Elite 7 (opens in new tab).

In fact, it's one of the best headphone deals we've tracked so far this year.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 5 Wireless Earbuds: $149 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Jabra Elite 5 wireless earbuds. They feature 6mm drivers, 6 mics, a comfortable and secure fit, personalized sound, IP55 water/sweat resistance and active noise-cancelling. Battery life is rated up to 7 hours between full charges and up to 28 hours with the included charging case.

Jabra's latest Elite 5 wireless earbuds feature 6mm speakers, 6 mics, and active noise-cancelling. They're also IP55 water/sweat resistant for workouts and last up to 7 hours between full charges (up to 28 hours with the included charging case).

In our Jabra Elite 5 review , we found the earbuds' great audio quality, chic design, and robust connectivity impressive. We also liked the Jabra Sound+ app's personalization features. Although noise-cancellation could be better, HearThrough is still one of the best transparency modes. We gave the Jabra Elite 5 an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5-stars.

Jabra Elite 5 earbuds employ 6mm speakers to deliver punchy bass and dynamic sound. Jabra’s customizable EQ with multiple presets lets you fine tune your listening experience. Choose from: Neutral, Speech, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, Smooth, and Energize.

In real-world testing, our reviewer played Childish Gambino’s “Feels Like Summer” and the song's harmonies and high notes were reproduced well alongside the perfect amount of drum kicks. Our reviewer also enjoyed crisp audio streaming on a MacBook Pro (AAC). Listening was enhanced on a Google Pixel 6 Pro (aptX) accredited to Qualcomm’s hi-res wireless audio codec. The Jabra Elite 5's 6-mic technology delivers decent call quality.

If you're shopping around for earbuds under $100, the Jabra Elite 5 are worth considering.