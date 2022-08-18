iPhone 14 pre-orders: where, when and for how much

The iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) and iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab) are expected to be released in September. That much we already know, but when is the exact pre-order date and how much will they cost?

With all the information available, we can now start to put the pieces together and help you prepare to secure your iPhone 14 early.

But before we start, this piece will deal specifically with prices and release dates. If you want a more in-depth technical comparison of the devices, check out the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro face-off.

We all know the drill by now. Apple drops an announcement event on a Tuesday or Wednesday in September with pre-orders opening on the following Friday.

So, taking the leaked iPhone 14 announcement date of Wednesday, September 7, that means you should mark your calendar for Friday, September 9 to be the day you can secure your shiny new Apple smartphone.

As for the time, once again, Apple has been pretty consistent with when the store gets updated. For context, here’s when the iPhone 13 pre-orders dropped:

PST - 5 a.m.

MDT - 6 a.m.

CDT - 7 a.m.

EDT - 8 a.m.

BST - 1 p.m.

So, anyone in the UK will need to make some time during their lunch break to snag one, whereas anyone in the US should set an early morning alarm.

iPhone 14 pre-orders: where to buy

To paraphrase Paul Heyman, this isn’t a prediction, it’s a spoiler. You’ll be able to pick up the iPhone 14 from pretty much everywhere you’d expect.

The first obvious place is from Apple directly. Beyond that, it will be pretty much every network you can possibly imagine, such as AT&T and Verizon in the US, and EE and Vodafone in the UK.

iPhone 14 pre-orders: price

This is where things start to get interesting. We were expecting pricing to remain exactly the same as the iPhone 13 models, which looked like this at launch.

iPhone 13 - $799 / £779

iPhone 13 Pro - $999 / £949

iPhone 13 Pro Max - $1,099 / £1,049

First thing you’ll notice is the absence of the iPhone mini, as, given the poor sales numbers, Apple looks set to kill off the smaller iPhone model for the 14th iteration. But the second thing relates to something we found a short while ago.

You see, the iPhone 14 Pro looks set to get a storage increase on the base model , which is good news on paper — especially to those like me who fill up that storage with long 4K clips for the Laptop Mag YouTube channel .

But with it seems to be a $100 price increase, which means the Pro models could take a bigger hit on your wallet. With that in mind and the rumor that the standard iPhone 14 will miss out on the A16 processor , it looks likely that this will be the tool Apple uses to further separate the pricing. Here is our prediction:

iPhone 14 - $799 / £779

iPhone 14 Pro - $1,099 / £1,049

iPhone 14 Pro Max - $1,199 / £1,149

I would love to be proven wrong and see Apple keep the same pricing, so you could still get a base iPhone 14 Pro for under a thousand dollars. But we have to follow the breadcrumbs of leaks from sources that have (almost) always got the big calls right and it’s not looking likely.