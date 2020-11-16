iPad starts as low as $279 in this amazing early access Black Friday deal

Best Buy's early access Black Friday deals have been some of the most impressive we've seen to date. And today's deal is certainly among them with the iPad (2020) hitting its lowest price ever!

For a limited time, you can get the current 8th generation iPad for $279.99 at Best Buy. That's $50 off the already low $329.99 starting price for the powerful new iPad and the lowest price that we've seen for the recently updated tablet. It's easily one of the best Black Friday tablet deals that you can get right now.

Apple is hands down the leader when it comes to tablets and at $50 off the standard iPad (2020) is one of the best and most affordable tablets available today. It features a 10.2-inch display, A12 Bionic chip, 32GB of storage and offers support for the Apple Pencil.

Apple is hands down the leader when it comes to tablets and at $70 off the standard iPad (2020) is one of the best and most affordable tablets available today. It features a 10.2-inch display, A12 Bionic chip, 128GB of storage and offers support for the Apple Pencil.

Apple's standard iPad (2020) is easily one of the best tablets on the market and while we haven't tested this model yet, we called the iPad (2019) the best tablet for most people.

While it doesn't sport the brand new A14 Bionic processor like the iPad Air (2020), it did get a significant step up to the A12 Bionic from 2019. Although it's not the latest chip, it still delivers fantastic performance and starting at well under half the cost of the iPad Air (2020) it's a much more affordable option.

At 1.1 pounds and 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.29-inches, the iPad (2020) is portable. Its 10.2-inch display makes it a fantastic content consumption and web surfing companion. Support for the Apple Pencil means it can even make an extremely affordable digital sketchbook.

Black Friday 2020 falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.